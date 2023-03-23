Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, the head of TikTok tries to address lawmakers' growing concerns that China could access millions of Americans' data. A new CDC report shows more children are being diagnosed with autism. Plus, Black farmers struggle to maintain their land in the face of structural racism and economic headwinds.
Support Provided By:
Learn more