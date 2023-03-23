March 23, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the head of TikTok tries to address lawmakers' growing concerns that China could access millions of Americans' data. A new CDC report shows more children are being diagnosed with autism. Plus, Black farmers struggle to maintain their land in the face of structural racism and economic headwinds.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch