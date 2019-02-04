The racist role of blackface in American society

Vann Newkirk:

So, I used to live in Virginia. And I have talked to lots of people, black voters there especially.

And I think, number, one the sense is, black voters are nothing if not pragmatic, right? They're strategic. And they're thinking about this, from the game theory scenario. And the fact that the people behind him in the line of succession are Democrats, are people who are going to put forward the same policy agenda, is definitely part of sort of the ease in calling for him to be ousted.

And I do think there are — especially in Virginia, where symbols are so much of a part of the conversation, where the symbols of the Confederacy are — dominate the state, and they were kind of the reason behind Charlottesville and the deadly rallies there, I don't know if you can really take the symbolism away from the larger policy agenda.

The fact that you want — they're looking for a governor, a leader who is going to stand up against people who are saying, this is the cradle of Confederacy and pushing a neo-Confederate agenda. How do you have the moral authority now to do those things, if you are revealed to be kind of the same cloth? I think that matters.