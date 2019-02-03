Calls for Virginia governor’s resignation grow

Roben Farzad:

So yeah, I mean it is fascinating. It was historically a red state here in Richmond, it was the capitol of the Confederacy. I mean, a studio and a swath of town that was you know, burned down by the Confederate troops as the Union troops advanced in 1865 and Richmond fell. But right now what you have is a place where obviously certain things like blackface like the n-word remain forbidden and not tolerated in the entire discourse or for example things that happen in Charlottesville last year but then other kind of coded racial microaggression — you see Monument Avenue here with all the Confederate statues, you see Justin Fairfax, the lieutenant governor who just a week before Black History Month in overseeing the Virginia state Senate had to step up and walk away as Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were honored by the Virginia Senate.

There's still a battle for the soul of a very changing state and there are like three or four Virginias within one Virginia. If you go to northern Virginia it is solidly blue, if you come here to Richmond, it had just elected its first democratic congress person in Abigail Spanberger, I think in 45 years. If you go to South Virginia, southwest Virginia, it resembles other states in Dixie. And I think that this is indicative of some of the tensions that over time you have people that just wanted to keep the uncomfortable equilibrium together, don't rock the boat. But when things like this happen it really exposes how unresolved all of this is.