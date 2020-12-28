The relief bill showdown is over. What comes next?

William Brangham:

For days, the president refused to sign the $2.3 trillion bill to provide $900 billion in coronavirus relief and to fund the federal government through the rest of fiscal year 2021.

But then, last night, he suddenly reversed course. In a statement, the president said he had signed the bill, but was demanding many rescissions to claw back what he said was wasteful spending.

That's even though his own administration had helped negotiate the legislation. Still, his demands for cutbacks are unlikely to go anywhere.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said she and other Democrats will reject any rescissions submitted by President Trump.

The president's statement also called for Congress to increase the bill's $600 checks for Americans earning up to $75,000 a year to $2,000.