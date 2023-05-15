The roadblocks to holding Putin and his high command accountable for war crimes in Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
It has been almost two months since the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the official in charge of Moscow's campaign of stealing children from Ukraine. Nick Schifrin spoke with the top Biden administration official responsible for global criminal justice about her efforts and the chances of holding Putin and his high command accountable.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
