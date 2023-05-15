Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, a long-awaited special prosecutor's report criticizes the investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and possible ties to Russia. President Zelenskyy tours Europe to secure more military aid while the fighting against Russian forces rages in eastern Ukraine. Plus, a survey of Asian Americans paints a sobering picture of fears about rising violence and discrimination.
