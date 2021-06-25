The security and humanitarian issues at stake in Afghanistan, US-Mexico border

Amna Nawaz:

Well, Judy, by all appearances, that meeting today between President Biden, President Ghani of Afghanistan and the leader of the Reconciliation Council — that's Abdullah Abdullah — was all smiles. It was a very friendly atmosphere, President Biden welcoming, as he called them, old friends to the White House.

But it was a tough meeting because of those underlying issues, because, remember, the U.S. negotiated their withdrawal from Afghanistan not with those leaders, not with the government, but with the Taliban.

So, the White House today wanted to focus more on what that continuing support, that enduring friendship with Afghanistan looks like. And they point to a few things. They point to $260 million in humanitarian assistance, $3 billion in security assistance and three million doses of that COVID-19 vaccine also going to Afghanistan.

But the shadow over all of this and the meeting today at the White House is that deteriorating situation the ground, the government forces on the back foot, and some very dire predictions about what could be ahead for the Afghan government.

Now, I asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about some of Nick's reporting, that conversation we just saw with the Taliban spokesman, and this repeated message from the Taliban that any continued U.S. troop president would be seen as a violation of the U.S. commitment to them.

We know also that Taliban spokesman said in a text message to one of our colleagues last night that even the diplomatic presence by the U.S. would be seen as a violation of the commitment and would prolong war. Jen Psaki said, look, the president has been very clear about this in public. And negotiators, she claims, have been very clear with the Taliban in private, the U.S. intends to have an ongoing diplomatic presence, and they will do whatever is necessary to secure it — Judy.