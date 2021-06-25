Friday on the NewsHour, emergency crews continue searching through rubble for missing people after a building collapse in Surfside, Florida. Then, President Biden meets with Afghan leaders as the withdrawal paints a grim and uncertain future for the country. Derek Chauvin is given 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's murder. And, the week in politics with David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart.
Segments From This Episode
What we know about the Surfside condo collapse7 min
News Wrap: DOJ sues Georgia over voting restrictions it says target Black voters5 min
Biden wants to leave some US troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban isn’t happy7 min
The security and humanitarian issues at stake in Afghanistan, US-Mexico border4 min
An Afghan official on the tough love from Biden during White House meeting6 min
What Chauvin’s 22.5 year sentence could mean for changing police behavior8 min
We may not know if aliens exist, but UFOs still pose a national security risk5 min
Brooks and Capehart on Biden infrastructure deal, crime plan, Georgia lawsuit11 min
