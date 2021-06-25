What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 25, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour, emergency crews continue searching through rubble for missing people after a building collapse in Surfside, Florida. Then, President Biden meets with Afghan leaders as the withdrawal paints a grim and uncertain future for the country. Derek Chauvin is given 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's murder. And, the week in politics with David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart.

