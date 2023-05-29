The state-level battles brewing in America over LGBTQ+ rights

Gabrielle Hays:

Well, I first want to note that the Missouri governor, Mike Parson, made it clear this year that, if those bills did not pass, that he would call in a special session.

So, those bills did pass at the very end of the legislative session. One of them restricts trans athletes' participation in sports, not only in the lower grades, but I believe also college. The second bill also takes the aim at gender-affirming care, but specifically for minors.

Now, advocates tell me that, though the bills that the legislature have passed may not be as extreme as what the attorney general was trying to do, they are still discriminatory. They still go after trans rights and the identity of trans people in our state, their existence.

And so advocates are looking for the governor to possibly veto those. But they did pass the legislature.