Monday on the NewsHour, as Congressional leaders push to get their members on board with the debt ceiling deal, we look at what's in the agreement and its potential effects on the U.S. economy. Turkey's President Erdogan secures his grip on power by winning another term in office. Plus, after calls to remove police officers from schools, why some districts are considering bringing them back.
