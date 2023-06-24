The state of abortion access in America a year after Roe’s reversal

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
A year ago today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and erased the constitutional right to seek an abortion. It was a tectonic shift that left each state to decide whether abortion would be legal within its borders. Now, as the 2024 election looms, abortion is shaping up to be a key issue. Ali Rogin reports on the current state of abortion access in America.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
