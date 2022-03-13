‘The streets are largely abandoned’: On the ground from Kyiv, Ukraine

Jane Ferguson:

We arrived into Kyiv this morning. Compared with the western city of Lviv, it's very obviously what you might think of as a war zone. The streets are largely abandoned. There are checkpoints everywhere. A lot more professional Ukrainian soldiers around, not just the volunteers. So we're seeing that. And in the distance on the outskirts of town, you can hear the fighting, you can hear the the missiles and the bombs falling, as like a thud on the outskirts. I've been to the, to the airport, the main commercial airport here, which is now effectively a military base. And on our way out to an area of town called Iripin which is sort of really a suburb, a small town outside that's had much reporting over the last 10 days. And viewers might know the name by now, because that's where the Russians have been trying to come into the city, from the north, from the North West, almost. And that is a major front, and we went out there today because throughout the day there are times when there's a humanitarian corridor allowing a limited amount of civilians to get through to get into Kyiv, where they can then go and find shelter. And when we were on our way out there today, we weren't actually able to access, the Ukrainians wouldn't allow us to go any further closer to Iripin to those areas. And that's because there had been an attack on that humanitarian corridor today. And and sadly, an American journalist was killed there.