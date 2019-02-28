The ‘stunning’ details Cohen offered about Trump’s business

William Brangham:

Yesterday was the first time the public heard directly from a key figure within the Trump Organization about how the family business operated.

Cohen's testimony touched on a series of threads about how the president and his company operated before, during and after the campaign.

Two people who have spent an extensive amount of time reporting on the Trump business join me now.

Andrea Bernstein is co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, and David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post.

Welcome to you both.

Andrea, to you first.

Yesterday, one of the pieces of evidence that Michael Cohen showed was this big check for $35,000 signed by Donald Trump when he was president. What was that check allegedly for?