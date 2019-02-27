Cohen accuses Trump of inaccurately reporting finances to IRS, banks

Lisa Desjardins:

As we wait for the Mueller investigation, a lot of Democrats think there may be more of a clear, direct connection of wrongdoing for the president himself when it comes to his money matters.

That's why this came up again. And, of course, this is something Cohen knows a lot about, himself, personally. So to kind of break down all of that sound, that was a lot from Mr. Cohen. Let's start with first this inflating of Mr. Trump's assets.

One reason that that is a big exclamation point is because, if he did inflate assets to a bank, that is potentially bank fraud. But, on the other end, there was another allegation here, which was that he — as he overstated his assets to one group of people, he understated it, Mr. Cohen said, to the U.S. — to the IRS, in order to make sure his taxes federally and also his local property taxes would be lower than perhaps he deserved to pay.

So Mr. Cohen was accusing Mr. Trump of basically cheating in two different ways. This is something that the Trump Organization has denied.

Now, there's another set of financial issues here. That is the hush money that he is accused of paying to two women. And what's significant here, there's a couple of things. One, Mr. Cohen was talking — and when he talked in that clip about the messaging Mr. Trump gave him, that was to reporters.

It's not a crime to lie to reporters, unfortunately. But it could be a crime, potentially, if Mr. Trump testified about this in a hearing or encouraged Mr. Cohen to change his own testimony and lie for him.

So that's where we're watching this hush money in particular. The president, I want to say, initially denied having any knowledge of that hush money, and then later walked that back and said, no, these were private payments that are totally legal.

And we will see. This is sort of act one in a very large drama, obviously.