The supply chain fiasco that has derailed COVID-19 testing in the U.S.

William Brangham:

There are a slew of reasons why we have lagged behind on testing.

There was initially just this very slow federal response to urge manufacturers and testing companies to get kits together. The CDC then rolled out its own test. That had major mechanical problems that delayed things.

Now the problem we have is a shortage of supplies, the actual physical supplies that you need to conduct tests. So those are the swabs that you see people having put in the back of their throat or in their nose. Those are in short supply.

The chemical reagents — these are the actual chemicals ingredients needed to run these tests — those are also in short supply.

I spoke earlier with Dr. Eric Blank, with the Association of Public Health Laboratories. And he said that this supply chain problem has been an enormous issue and that, one week, it's the swabs are short of supply, the next week, it's the reagents.

He also pointed out as well that we simply don't have enough trained people to do these tests. You don't have to be a doctor to do it, but you or I are not qualified to go out there and start testing people.

So, we need more of those people trained, and those people also need protective gear. And we know that there's an incredible shortage of those.

So, again, it's just a compounding series of problems. And someone referred to this, that our inability to get testing right has been the original sin of this epidemic in America, and this continues to be a huge problem.