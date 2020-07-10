The Supreme Court’s ‘landmark decision’ on tribal sovereignty

Judy Woodruff:

Yesterday, the Supreme Court reaffirmed Native American rights to millions of acres of land in Eastern Oklahoma.

The 5-4 opinion granted jurisdictional control to the Muscogee Nation. That decision extends to four neighboring tribal nations, which, together, make up more than half of the state.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion, stating that — quote — "Today, we are asked whether the land that these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word."

Here to talk about the significance of this decision is Allison Herrera. She's a reporter for KOSU public radio near Oklahoma City.

Allison Herrera, welcome to the "NewsHour."

And I have to say, I have a special interest in this case, as someone who was born in Tulsa.

But let's talk about the justices' ruling. I'm seeing opinions today that this is going to affect the tribal rights of these Native Americans in many more ways than beyond just the narrow ruling that this originally was, which was a criminal case against one man.

How is it being interpreted there?