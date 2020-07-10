More states return to containment measures as virus sets new records

Lisa Desjardins:

But now more states are pivoting back to old containment measures. Mississippi's governor has now made face masks mandatory in 13 of the hardest-hit counties.

Michigan has toughened its mandate that businesses deny service to those without a mask. New Mexico is canceling contact sports at high schools this fall, and banned indoor dining at restaurants. And Nevada ordered bars to close again starting tonight.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics, plus two major teachers unions, and a school superintendents organization, warned today against reopening schools this fall, unless local experts approve.

President Trump has threatened to cut off federal funds for schools that don't reopen and criticized CDC guidelines as too onerous.

Last night, he played down the severity of the virus' new surge in a phone interview with FOX News.