The true story behind one of the most damaging spies in American history

Amna Nawaz:

She's been called one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history.

Ana Montes passed secrets and information to the Cuban government for almost 17 years, until her arrest just days after the 9/11 attacks. After nearly two decades behind bars, she was released from prison on Friday.

I recently spoke with Jim Popkin, who chronicles Montes' fascinating story in his new book, "Code Name Blue Wren."

Jim Popkin, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

Jim Popkin, Author, "Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story Of America's Most Dangerous Female Spy and the Sister She Betrayed": Thank you so much.