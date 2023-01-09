Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, mass arrests in Brazil after thousands stormed government buildings in support of the defeated far-right president. President Biden meets with his counterpart in Mexico City as the U.S. announces a strategy shift at the southern border. Plus, Navy veteran Mark Frerichs describes being held hostage by the Taliban in his first interview since his release.
