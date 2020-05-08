The U.S. economic crisis is even worse than it appears. Here’s what government can do

Judy Woodruff:

As we have heard, today's jobs report fills in a picture of devastating unemployment nationwide not seen since the Great Depression.

Let's look at its findings and the challenges of getting the economy up and running again.

Neel Kashkari is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He was assistant secretary of the Treasury in 2008 and 2009, where he oversaw a major part of the government's efforts to stabilize the system during the 2008 financial crisis at that time.

Neel Kashkari, welcome to the "NewsHour."

What words can you use to describe what's going on right now with our economy and what's happened to people's livelihoods?