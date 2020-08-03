The vital role of the U.S. Postal Service in American elections

Mark Dimondstein:

Well, first, thanks for having me on.

The — all the reports we're getting from the people we represent, who are working the mail, sorting the mail, working in retail units, hoping to get letter carriers out in the street, is, these delays are real. It runs counter to everything that dedicated postal workers stand for.

We treat the mail as if it's our own. We believe in our motto and the law, prompt, reliable and efficient services. And prompt means speedy.

So, postal workers are not happy about it. The union vehemently opposes anything that delays the mail.

Now, what's causing it is the new — the new postmaster general, who came in about six weeks ago, from the outside, from the business side, and not very much knowledge about the inner workings of this service. And I'd like to emphasize, it's not the United States postal business. It's the United States Postal Service. And that's there for a reason.

But he's instituted some policies in a very arbitrary way, in our view, that's cutting the hours of the workers, which means, if the same worker is there, and you cut hours, then the work can't get done, changing transportation of mail, and changing some of the directives in whether people can wait to go out on a delivery site, to get to your home and your business, to get all the mail into the system.

He says, no, you have to get out there. If you got to get out there at 8:30, you got to be out there at 8:30, not 8:40.

So all the reports we're getting from both the postal workers and from customers is that, in the last few weeks, mail service has been — has been degraded. And that's wrong for the Postal Service. It's going to drive revenue and business away. And it's really wrong for the people of this country.