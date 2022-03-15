The White House and Congress spar over COVID-19 funding

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, in a call earlier today, White House officials laid out their top concerns about that lack of COVID funding.

The top line is this. They say, without those additional monies, basically 14 months of capacity-building, when it comes to the COVID response could wither and disappear, and the U.S. will be less prepared for whatever comes next in this pandemic.

Now, they did lay out some of their top concerns. And they include these three items. That is testing vaccines, which include those booster shots, and also treatments, like the monoclonal antibody treatment. Now, specifically on each of these, they say, look, under testing, the U.S. has now had the capacity for hundreds of millions of tests a month without additional funding, they say.

After June, they won't be able to maintain domestic manufacturing capability. On the treatment front, when it comes to those monoclonal antibody treatments, they say they have already shipped seven million courses so far. They say they have a new purchase order to go into place next week. Without additional monies, they won't be able to make that purchase order. And they say the existing supply will run out by late May.

Also worth noting on the vaccine front, remember, when we began the pandemic and first had vaccines, there was a two-shot dose regimen, right? That's now been boosted to three, to include the booster shots, and that fourth shot now for immunocompromised Americans and now for older Americans as well. We know that recommendation or requirement could broaden to include many more Americans for a fourth shot.

And now the White House says they won't have money for that fourth shot without additional funding. Now, immediately, Judy, they say the funding specifically for uninsured Americans, who have been getting access through these funds to testing and to treatment and to vaccines, that money, Judy, runs out this month.

They also say, when it comes to the global vaccine effort, all of that is hindered without additional money. And, Judy, as you know, until the pandemic is over everywhere, it won't be over here.