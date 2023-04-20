‘The Wisdom of Morrie’ offers insights on living and aging joyfully

America was introduced to Morrie Schwartz nearly 30 years ago when he spoke with Ted Koppel about his battle with ALS, sharing his unflinching and thoughtful reflections on dying. In the years after Schwartz’s death, his son found a manuscript. Rob Schwartz edited his father's words into "The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully." He discussed the new book with Geoff Bennett.