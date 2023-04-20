‘The Wisdom of Morrie’ offers insights on living and aging joyfully

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Audio

America was introduced to Morrie Schwartz nearly 30 years ago when he spoke with Ted Koppel about his battle with ALS, sharing his unflinching and thoughtful reflections on dying. In the years after Schwartz’s death, his son found a manuscript. Rob Schwartz edited his father's words into "The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully." He discussed the new book with Geoff Bennett.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch