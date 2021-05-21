The WNBA is celebrating 25 years of resilience. When will it get equal treatment?

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the Women's National Basketball Association is celebrating a milestone this week, its 25th anniversary.

The WNBA has fought not only for national recognition of its athletes, but it's long been at the forefront of the racial justice movement and the fight for LGBTQ rights. The league has faced its share of financial hurdles, but the WNBA continues to prove its resilience and relevance.

The 2020 season was dedicated to Breonna Taylor. Players also took a united stand against former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns Georgia's Atlanta Dream team and criticized the league's support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

To explore the league's successes and hardships, I'm joined by Sue Bird of the champion Seattle Storm. She's won four titles in the league and is an 11-time All-Star.

Sue Bird, I am so excited to say this. Welcome to the "NewsHour," and thank you for being here.

This is going to be your 18th season in the league. You have played for minutes and games than anyone else; 25 years this week for the league. What does this moment mean to you?