Female basketball players gets unreliable COVID testing, less online promotion from NCAA

Sally Jenkins:

The women's tournament only looks small in comparison to the gargantuan $1 billion in revenue that the men's tournament brings in.

But, by any other standard, it's a very, very large, very successful event. I will give you an example. I mean, just in the last two years, they have acquired — the number of advertisers on the women's tournament has leaped from 70 to 87. They have brought in 17 more large title sponsors, large corporate sponsors.

Everybody from Verizon to AT&T is pouring a lot more money into the women's tournament. You know, it's a growth event. But the other thing that they command is four million viewers when it comes to the championship game. Again, that may look small compared to 10 million for a men's Final Four game in viewership, but four million is not small.

It's only small compared to this massive other event. It's bigger than a Wimbledon final. It's about on par with a National League pennant series. There's lots of very, very large American sports events that it's in the same ballpark with.

And so the idea that it somehow constantly has to be diminished in the eyes of the NCAA is really — it's silly, number one. And, number two, it's really counterproductive in terms of building the event.