Their loved ones are ‘obsessed’ with QAnon conspiracies. It’s tearing their families apart

Judy Woodruff:

A survey released by the Public Religion Research Institute this week found 15 percent of Americans believe the false QAnon idea that the government is controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. And just one in five Republicans fully reject the QAnon conspiracy theory.

For many Americans, those ideas are not only outlandish; they are dangerous and are tearing their families apart.

We spoke to three people whose relationships have been hurt by these far-right, unfounded beliefs.