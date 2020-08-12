What is QAnon? How the conspiracy theory gained traction in 2020 campaign

Amna Nawaz:

Some congressional candidates, like Lauren Boebert in Colorado, promoted the conspiracy theory to friendly media outlets, before later calling QAnon fake news.

According to Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog group, 20 candidates, all Republicans, except one independent, with varying levels of support for QAnon conspiracies, have advanced to November's general election.

And now Marjorie Taylor Greene's name will be on the ballot as well.

To look more closely at the rise and spread of the QAnon conspiracy on the campaign trail, I'm joined by Travis View, co-host of the "QAnon Anonymous: podcast.

Travis, welcome to the "NewsHour."

You have been following the QAnon conspiracy theory and its followers for a very long time.

Let's start with the basics, though, for those who haven't been. Just explain to us, where and how did the QAnon conspiracy begin?