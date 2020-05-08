These journalists just won Pulitzer Prizes. But can they keep their jobs?

Kyle Hopkins:

We felt like this was kind of a proof of concept for us, because we knew that we didn't have much money. You know, we just don't. And we don't expect to have much money in the future.

And so how can we do work that we're proud of, but that takes a lot of time? And that's where we needed a partner who could help, you know, that — my salary was paid for by ProPublica last year. So that allowed me to spend all my time just on this one project.

And so I think we're looking for more opportunities where we can — you know, we know we have stories to tell. We know there's good stories to be done in Alaska, but we don't always have the resources and the bandwidth to do them. So who can help us do that?

And in this case, it was ProPublica, which came in and helped with editing, helped with research. You know, they have data experts that a small newsroom like ours doesn't have. And so I think there's a real hopeful future in those types of collaborations.