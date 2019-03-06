These Saudi citizens in the U.S. criticized their government. Now they live in fear

Nick Schifrin:

The videos earned him thousands of Saudi and international followers, and the ire of the government.

He had been studying on a Saudi government scholarship. After the criticism, he says the Saudi Embassy warned him to stay silent. When he kept talking, he received this e-mail revoking his scholarship and this notification blocking his student portal.

Technically, he'd been warned. In 2017, the Saudi government published a list of rules for students studying abroad. Rule number one: Don't engage in political or religious discussion or conduct media interviews. By disobeying, Al-Mutairy ended up broke.

And on Twitter, critics said the government should crucify him. Terminating his scholarship wasn't enough.