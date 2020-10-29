These Western states have endured a relentless wildfire season — and it’s not over

Maggie Mullen:

I'm Maggie Mullen. I report for the Mountain West News Bureau in Wyoming. And I have been covering wildfires in this region for the last four years.

So, the wildfire season in the Mountain West has really been varied. For example, Idaho has had a fairly average season, whereas somewhere like Colorado and even Wyoming, we have seen some historic fires.

The Mullen Fire was one of the biggest Wyoming has ever seen. And, of course, down in Colorado, the Cameron Peak Fire is the biggest Colorado has ever seen in its recorded history. Also, the East Troublesome Fire, that really took off and is currently at 192,000 acres.

Of course, evacuations are never easy, but they're made even more complicated during a pandemic. You can't really use the usual playbook. You can't squeeze people into a gymnasium. So, it's meant folks having to shuffle into motel or hotel rooms or stay with family and friends that they know. But not everyone has families in those areas.

Recently, snow fell in Colorado, which was a huge blessing. It helped really cool down that fire activity and really give a benefit to these firefighters that are out there. But where those real hot spots, where there's really dense vegetation, those hot spots might be smoldering well into the fall.