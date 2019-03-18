This aviation expert says Boeing made ‘disastrously bad decision’ on training for 737 MAX

Jeff Wise:

Right.

So the context of all this happening is that Boeing gets a big chunk of its profits from the most popular airplane that it builds, the 737. It's been building them since 1967. It's a whole different era. Over half-a-century, they have been building these planes. And it's really a creature of that age.

It's aluminum. It's got hydraulics, instead of fly-by-wire, like modern planes have. And so what they have been doing is progressively trying to improve it to kind of stretch out its lifespan. And the argument that many are making is, look, they have just tried to stretch this out too long.

They basically tried to add these new fuel-efficient engines onto an aging airframe. The plane wasn't designed for this kind of engine. They had to sacrifice some flight characteristics in order to get it to work.

Because it had these aerodynamic problems, it had sort of disturbing tendency to pitch up in certain circumstances. They kind of kludged it with this patch, this automation software that would kick in. When the flight — corner of the flight envelope got really bad, they would sort of paste this thing on, and this thing would take over.

But as I was talking about, automation can act in sometimes surprising ways. And as part of its effort to keep this 737 fleet going, they wanted to be able to tell to customers, hey, listen, you can buy this, it's going to have the same commonality of parts with the rest of the 737 family, it's going to fly the same. You don't have to buy a whole bunch of new parts, like you would if we built a whole new plane.

You don't have to retrain the pilots, like you would if we had to build a whole new plane. Just treat it like it's one of these old 737s. Just keep using it.

Well, it turned out to be a disastrously bad decision, because, as we saw in Lion Air and probably now again in Ethiopian Airlines, that you do need training. And I think they're going to come back from this grounding and definitely having to be teaching pilots, look, this situation could arise.

You're not going to see it in any other model, because no other model has this kind of automation feature that we have added here. And this is what you have to do.

It's not that complicated. But, again, the situations where human beings are worst is the kind of situation where the automation turns itself off or fails, and you're throwing this novel situation where you're asking a pilot to figure something out, that he doesn't know what this automated system is doing.

And that's where it all falls apart.