Thousands of migrants amass at the Texas border as federal authorities ramp up relief

Arelis Hernandez, The Washington Post:

So, I'm in the car because I got a glimpse of what the improvised encampment looks like.

You can't see that much. What you see are people sort of huddled beneath this bridge because it offers some shade from the sun out here. And there are just thousands of people. There are some people who have made shelters out of carrizo cane that lines the river.

People have brought blankets over and tried to make little shelters there. But it's just overcrowded. There's human refuse, I'm told by people who've been closer to the situation. And the sheriff here in Val Verde County did not take us closer because of what he described as, in his words, right, Third World country conditions and it being pretty dangerous.

Amna Nawaz Arelis, the top Border Patrol union official in Del Rio Sector called this a logistical nightmare. We know that Customs and Border Protection says they're surging personnel to try to deal with it.

Can you tell from your reporting and what you have seen what is needed and how much support is actually being given for this community?