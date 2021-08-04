ACLU: Biden administration making excuses for not changing this Trump-era asylum policy

Lee Gelernt:

Absolutely.

I think that that's what's so important to look at what CDC is actually saying. CDC's medical professionals not saying, this is not a problem — this is a problem we can't solve. You need to send these families back to danger. They are simply saying, you need to take the mitigating steps.

They haven't taken those steps. We don't know what we can do to push them, other than going back to court. It seems like something other than public health justifications are at play here. And that's what public health professionals have said.

And what I think is really happening is that the border is sort of out of sight, out of mind, and it's become this abstract issue. I mean, I am down here at the border talking to people. And what they tell you is, the United States government is literally pushing families back across the border. Cartels are waiting for the families the minute they cross.

They're being kidnapped. Every possible thing is happening to these families, horrendous, horrific abuse. I mean, the country is in a much better place than it was when we brought this suit. Vaccines are readily available. Testing is readily available. I mean, at first, back in the Trump days and early Biden, the government was saying, well, our personnel would be at danger.

They have long had the opportunity to be vaccinated. So I think everything is going by the wayside. And the Biden administration is now just coming up with one excuse after another not to end Title 42. No one is being cavalier about COVID, but there are steps they can take. We can't keep sending families with little children back to danger.