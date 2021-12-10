Three experts on why democracies are facing growing threats globally

Nick Schifrin:

As the president said, the state of democracy around the world is not good.

The nonprofit Freedom House has tracked 15 consecutive years of decline in political rights and civil liberties worldwide. and of 146 countries with more than two million residents, only 39 are fully free.

To discuss the summit and the decline of democracy worldwide, I'm joined by three experts.

Miriam Kornblith is senior director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the National Endowment For Democracy, a foundation promoting democratic institutions. Helen Kezie-Nwoha is an activist in Uganda and executive director of the Women's International Peace Centre, an organization that promotes women's rights in conflict settings. And Heather Conley is about to become the next president of German Marshall Fund, which focuses on transatlantic relations and the future of democracy, and was a State Department official on European affairs during the George W. Bush administration.

Welcome, all of you to the "NewsHour.

Miriam Kornblith, let me start with you.

President Biden said there's a global competition between democracy and autocracy. Which side is winning in Latin America?