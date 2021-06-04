Tiananmen Square massacre casts a long shadow over modern Chinese politics

Judy Woodruff:

There were no vigils in Hong Kong, and certainly none in Beijing, to mark this 32nd anniversary of the massacre in Tiananmen Square.

The Chinese army killed hundreds, perhaps thousands, after weeks of democratic protest. But many Chinese, through government control of media, and repression, know nothing of what happened that day.

Nick Schifrin has a rare interview with a Chinese political dissident, who says the fate of today's China was sealed in the events of 1989.