Tim Kaine on Shanahan allegations, Mark Esper and tensions with Iran

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.:

Well, Judy, here's the — here's a real serious problem.

We have not had a confirmed secretary of defense since the end of 2018. We're living in a very challenging time right now. The president announced his intention to nominate Secretary Shanahan, and he made them — he made him an acting secretary, but, up until this morning, we still didn't actually have the nomination.

The nomination papers hadn't been sent over. We didn't have the FBI report, which is standard for a nominee. We were seeing press reports that the president was rethinking and maybe deciding not to nominate Secretary Shanahan.

Today, the president said that he's going to ask Secretary of the Army Mark Esper to be the acting secretary of defense. Secretary Esper has been on the job for a long time. Doesn't the president know whether or not he would like to nominate him for the job?

An acting is no substitute for a confirmed secretary, in terms of both the gravitas they gain within the organization once they're confirmed, and also the degree to which Congress can exercise oversight in that confirmation process.

And it's almost like the president would rather have actings that he can kind of control, rather than have confirmed by the Senate Cabinet secretaries. That's no way to run a Defense Department.