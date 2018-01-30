To stop overdose deaths, this response team brings treatment options to your doorstep

Jessica Lutz:

Just to have that conversation after something like that happens, and no matter who you are, that’s so scary. We don’t want to die. We just don’t know how not to use.

And to find somebody that understands that and knows that we don’t want to wake up and do these things every day, we don’t — there’s no pleasure in what we have to go through each and every day, just to listen to that conversation and know that it really can happen is what changed everything for me.