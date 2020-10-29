Russia greatest foreign threat to U.S. election and infrastructure, intel official says

Nick Schifrin:

And U.S. intelligence officials tell "PBS NewsHour" Russian actors successfully hacked government and commercial networks in at least two states, although the election wasn't their main target.

And that brings us to William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and the intelligence community coordinators to secure the election.

William Evanina, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Just yesterday, the FBI announced an imminent cyber-crime threat to American hospitals. Cybersecurity firms say it's a ransomware attack that's already hobbled at least five medical centers and was launched by Russian actors.

Can you tell us, who's behind the attack, and what's the motivation?