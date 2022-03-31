Transgender community marks day of visibility as state laws target LGBTQ youth

President Biden commemorated transgender day of visibility by announcing a number of changes to make the government more inclusive, including giving trans people the right to mark "X" for gender identity on their passports. The president's message came as more states passed laws limiting transgender rights. Award-winning writer and activist Raquel Willis joins William Brangham to discuss.

