Travel writer Rick Steves shares advice on navigating post-pandemic travel

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

By —

Juliet Fuisz

By —

Satvi Sunkara

Audio

Americans are traveling overseas in record numbers this summer; it’s the first full summer without pandemic restrictions since 2019. For many that will mean long lines, crowded tourist sites and some travel headaches. John Yang spoke with travel writer Rick Steves for tips on navigating this new era of travel.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

By —

Juliet Fuisz

By —

Satvi Sunkara

Satvi Sunkara is a production assistant for PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch