Travel writer Rick Steves shares advice on navigating post-pandemic travel

John Yang
Claire Mufson
Juliet Fuisz
Satvi Sunkara
Americans are traveling overseas in record numbers this summer; it’s the first full summer without pandemic restrictions since 2019. For many that will mean long lines, crowded tourist sites and some travel headaches. John Yang spoke with travel writer Rick Steves for tips on navigating this new era of travel.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Satvi Sunkara is a production assistant for PBS News Weekend.
