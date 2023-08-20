Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a Ukrainian non-profit is helping the growing number of amputees injured in the war get fitted for artificial limbs. Then, with Spain's historic win in the Women's World Cup, we look at the progress and remaining challenges for women's soccer. Plus, travel writer Rick Steves shares his advice on navigating post-pandemic travel.
