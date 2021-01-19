Tribute held in in nation’s capital for those lost to the pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

The day's events in the nation's capital concluded with a special ceremony today to recognize the human toll of the pandemic.

A short time ago, president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris spoke at a tribute on the National Mall to remember the 400,000 lives already lost in the pandemic.

It featured music, remarks and 400 lights placed around the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial.

The event began with an invocation from the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory.