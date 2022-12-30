What did we learn from Trump’s tax returns?

Russ Buettner:

Well, I think what you're saying is a good point, that there are ways that wealthy people with a lot of assets and good accountants can get out of paying taxes.

I think one of the big ones that Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to benefit from is the ability to have businesses that are losing money and to use that loss to write off your income tax, to reduce your income taxes on something like a job on television. His job on television had no expenses associated with it at all. He just showed up and he was filmed and edited to look like he looked.

He made some years $20 million from that, $200 million just from being on television. And he was able to use the losses from his golf courses and his hotels to reduce that taxable income. That's not something that's widely available to most of us.

And I — Nina mentioned some of the charitable deductions. That's another case. He bought some land. He tried to develop it. He couldn't develop it. He failed. But then he placed a valuation it with a credible appraiser and a credible accountant that said it was worth $21 million. It made it sound like it could be developed. And it couldn't.

The IRS, after some pressure, decided to look at that. And they have now decided it's worth somewhere between zero and $8 million as a tax write-off. Those are things that most people couldn't find a way to do that can reduce your income tax burden down to zero.