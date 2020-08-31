Trump, Biden trade blame over peaceful protests and violent incidents

Yamiche Alcindor:

The vast majority of nationwide demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May have not turned violent, but incidents of shootings, property damage and looting have ignited debates over how authorities should respond and whether demonstrators on both sides have gone too far.

President Trump has attacked the efforts of local Democratic officials. In scores of tweets this weekend, he keyed in on new clashes in Portland, Oregon.

The city has seen nearly 100 days of protests against police violence. It began Saturday, when supporters of the president drove through the city in a 600-vehicle caravan rally. They were met by counterprotesters along the route, and some of the president's supporters fired paintball guns into the crowds.

That led to clashes, which were eventually broken up by the police. After the caravan left, a backer of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was shot and killed. It's unclear if the rally and the shooting are related. And the gunman has not yet been pinpointed.

Sunday night, police arrested at least 29 people in separate demonstrations. And, today, Oregon State Police returned to Portland.

Sunday, the city's Democratic mayor accused President Trump of fomenting unrest.