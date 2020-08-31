What legal standing do armed civilian groups at protests have?

Amna Nawaz:

For a closer look at the protests, and those armed groups showing up in response, we turn now to Mary McCord. She's legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. She's also a law professor at Georgetown University, and formerly with the Department of Justice as acting assistant attorney general for national security.

Mary McCord, welcome back to the "NewsHour," and thanks for being hear.

We should mention it has been 14 weeks now since George Floyd was killed. And, as was just reported, in the hundreds of protests, they have been overwhelming peaceful, but things have taken a turn, as we saw in Portland and in Kenosha, now much more deadly, in some instances.

Do we know — very briefly, do we know why that is?