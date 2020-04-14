Trump blames WHO for pandemic mismanagement, says he’ll halt U.S. funding

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, there was big news, as you said, at the White House briefing today, saying that the president wants to halt and is halting funding to the World Health Organization.

He lashed out at that organization and said that they severely mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic. He said that they chose political correctness when they were opposing travel restrictions that, of course, the president and others were putting into place.

He also said that they wasted time and that they should have really talked about this pandemic and earlier been more serious about it.

Now, the dynamics of this is that the president is accusing the World Health Organization of what many of the president's critics are accusing the president of. Many say that the president was the one who was slow to react, slow to take this seriously, when he was downplaying the virus.

I should say that the president also said that the World Health Organization was praising China's transparency.

But on January 24, the president also tweeted praising China's transparency.

So it's a big deal. But the president is also in some ways blaming the World Health Organization for how bad this has gotten.