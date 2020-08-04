Trump claims Florida is the only state that can vote by mail successfully

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right.

The president over and over again has come out against the idea of mail-in voting. He said, without any sort of evidence, that mail-in voting would be fraught with fraud and that people would be trying to game the system.

But, today, he tweeted and again doubled down on this idea during the briefing that Florida is the state that can do this mail-in voting without any issues. Critics of the president say he's trying to carve out this state because it's a key battleground state, the state he won in 2016.

The president says that's because it's safe and that it's clean there. But, from what we understand, there is no evidence that mail-in voting involves any fraud. And in the middle of a pandemic, a lot of Americans are going to be trying to cast their ballots by mail, doing absentee ballot, because they're trying to avoid big crowds that would possibly have people be infected with the coronavirus.

So that's — this is the president changing his stance on mail-in voting for one state, Florida.