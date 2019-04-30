Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, we have definitely been here before, Judy.

The president has said that it's infrastructure week on several different occasions, without an infrastructure bill actually being passed. What we do know is that this meeting went a lot different than past meetings between the president and Democratic leadership.

In the past, the president has stormed out when talking about immigration. This meeting, the White House said, was productive and it was actually excellent. The two sides came together on that figure, $2 trillion for infrastructure.

The issue, of course, is that both sides have different ideas on how to come up with that $2 trillion. The White House is interested in private and public partnership. Democrats have other ideas. The president, however, I'm told and sources told reporters that the president didn't bring up oversight and the idea that he feels harassed by the Democrats looking into his finances and the Mueller report.

And, as a result, this could mean that the president is willing to go forward on infrastructure. The big thing here, though, is that there were not Republicans at this meeting.

And I put the question Senator Schumer, are Republicans going to be at the next meeting? He said no. The president, though, during the meeting, said — quote — "I will lead on this."

So essentially the president's party is letting the president go forward with infrastructure, and then they will come in at a later date. So things are looking better than in the past.