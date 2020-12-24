Trump continues flurry of pardons, while complicating new COVID relief

Amna Nawaz:

This Christmas Eve has been anything but quiet in Washington, after President Trump's surprise announcement that he does not support the COVID relief bill passed by Congress.

The U.S. House of Representatives met briefly today and rejected two proposed revisions, to increase direct checks for individuals and to remove foreign aid.

Now, without Trump's signature, millions of people hoping for economic assistance this holiday season will be left waiting. On Saturday, pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire. And, on Monday, the government will run out of money.

The House and Senate will return early next week for a planned override of Trump's veto of a defense bill. Meanwhile, President Trump is spending Christmas Eve in Florida, but he continued his flurry of pardons late yesterday.

Just this week, he has more than doubled his acts of clemency from the previous four years.

William Brangham picks up the story.