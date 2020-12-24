Britain and E.U. form Brexit deal, averting a chaotic breakup

Robin Niblett:

For most British citizens, it will make no difference whatsoever. They won't notice anything.

The part of the world in the U.K. that will be affected by this will be business and, in particular, those businesses that export to the European Union, to continental Europe. That includes, in particular, the car business, for example — 75 percent of U.K. car exports go to the E.U. — pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fisheries.

For those folks, you will have lots more border restrictions. Even with this new deal, even with zero tariffs, zero quotas, zero quotas, you will have all sorts of standards and regulations that will not be automatically accepted. So, exporters will feel some pain.

And consumers may feel a little bit of the impact of the price. I think the other part is anyone taking a holiday. Going to Spain, you're now going to have to have a visa — you're going to be on a waiver visa. And you will have to worry about health insurance, all sorts things like that.

And, obviously, if you want to work in the E.U., well, you can't do it as a Brit. You can't go over there and look for a job, as E.U. citizens come and do in the U.K. up until now. All of that is over. So, you won't feel it day to day, but it will be a different relationship.